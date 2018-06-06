Announcing the New Chicago Biomedical Consortium (CBC) Scientific Director for UIC

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luisa A. DiPietro as the new Chicago Biomedical Consortium (CBC) Scientific Director for UIC, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. At the CBC, Dr. DiPietro joins Dr. Lucy Godley, scientific director for the University of Chicago, and Dr. Richard Morimoto, scientific director for Northwestern.

Funded by the Searle Funds of the Chicago Community Trust, the mission of the CBC is to stimulate collaboration among scientists at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, and the University of Illinois at Chicago to accelerate discovery that will transform biomedical research and improve the health of humankind. Governed by the provost of each CBC university and managed by executive director Dr. Jim Audia, the three scientific directors work closely with philanthropists and faculty researchers and administrators to advance the CBC mission. Additional information can be found on the CBC website.

Dr. DiPietro received her DDS and PhD in immunology at UIC. She is currently professor of periodontics, director of the Center for Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration, associate vice chancellor for research, and director of the KL2 Career Development Program for the UIC Center for Clinical and Translational Science. Her research, which has been continuously funded by NIH since 1994, focuses on how wounds heal with the ultimate goal of developing therapies that will allow humans to regenerate perfect tissue after an injury. Dr. DiPietro has received more than $17 million in extramural grants and contracts and has published over 250 original articles and abstracts.

I want to extend my gratitude to Dr. Brian Kay who has served as UIC’s Scientific Director since 2011. Dr. Kay’s dedication in this role has been critical to the CBC’s success, especially throughout the most recent renewal process that resulted in secured funding through 2021.

