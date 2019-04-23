Announcing the New Dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Rugg has accepted the position of dean of the College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, effective July 8, 2019, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Dr. Rugg currently serves as director of the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Purchase College, State University of New York. A respected leader in contemporary American theater, Dr. Rugg will bring her extensive experience in producing creative work, teaching, and arts advocacy to the College to support its world-class faculty, to develop collaborations, and to foster new growth.

Dr. Rugg is familiar with Chicago’s artistic landscape, as she came to academic administration from a career in nonprofit theater, including leadership positions at Chicago’s Steppenwolf and Redmoon Theater Companies. At both institutions, she helped to create multilayered, interdisciplinary artistic and community partnerships, expertise she will bring to UIC. Before that, she served on the artistic staff at The Public Theater in New York.

During her time at Purchase College SUNY, Dr. Rugg has led all programmatic oversight for SUNY’s flagship theater school and raised funds for programmatic and academic needs. She developed new programs for the campus, including a new high-impact, first-year program that integrates new students into Purchase’s creative environment. Her focus at Purchase has been to create connections between the arts disciplines on campus, and to leverage the creativity of the campus environment for the benefit of all who work and study there.

Dr. Rugg earned her doctorate in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism from the Yale School of Drama, where she also received her M.F.A., and has been a visiting member of the faculty since 2005. Additionally, Dr. Rugg has taught at several Chicago universities including DePaul, Northwestern, and the University of Chicago.

The College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts, which houses four academic schools, the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, and in collaboration with other colleges and units, participates in the governance of the Innovation Center, is currently in a period of growth and expansion. Given her many years of experience and leadership in the arts, I am confident that Dr. Rugg will serve as an exceptional dean of the College.

I extend my gratitude to Dean Michael Pagano and the search committee for their excellent work. I also thank Dr. Walter Benn Michaels, Professor of English at UIC, for his willingness to take on the role of interim dean and for his tremendous dedication and energy over the past year.

Please join me in congratulating Dr. Rugg on her new appointment and welcoming her to UIC this summer.

