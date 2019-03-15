Announcing the New Director of the Gender and Sexuality Center

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Please join us in welcoming Jordan “JT” Turner, who will be the new Director of UIC’s Gender and Sexuality Center, starting March 18. JT has a master’s degree in College Student Personnel from Western Illinois University, and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a minor in American Studies from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Prior to UIC, JT worked at Northwestern University in multicultural student affairs with a focus on supporting queer and trans students. JT has worked in residence life and in the Rainbow Center at the University of Connecticut. JT has also served on the executive board for The Consortium of Higher Education LGBT Resource Professionals as well as on the leadership team for ACPA’s Commission of Social Justice Educators.

We would also like to thank Moisés Villada, Interim Director of the GSC between August 2018 and March 2019, for his exceptional service and continuing commitment to the center and our students.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu