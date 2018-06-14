Announcing the New Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

I am pleased to announce that Dr. Nancy Freitag will become Vice Provost Designate for Faculty Affairs (VPFA), effective July 16, 2018, prior to and pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Dr. Freitag is currently a tenured Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Associate Director of the Medical Scientist Training Program, and Assistant Dean of M.D./Ph.D. Education in the College of Medicine. She obtained her Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry from UCLA and served on the faculty at Wayne State University and the University of Washington before joining UIC in 2006.

Dr. Freitag’s research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms by which pathogenic bacteria cause disease as well as the host immune responses that limit infection. The NIH has continuously funded her laboratory since 1997 and in 2016 she was inducted as a Fellow into the American Academy of Microbiology. Dr. Freitag’s teaching has been recognized by several awards, including three Golden Apples. She has published over seventy peer-reviewed publications and holds two patents. In 2017 she became a University Scholar.

Dr. Freitag has served on numerous institutional committees, including three terms on the University Promotion and Tenure Committee. This past year she graduated as a Fellow in the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine (ELAM) program, a national year-long fellowship program for women that enhances leadership skills including training in program development, conflict resolution, negotiation, and decision making skills.

I want to extend my gratitude to Dean Karen Colley and the search committee for their excellent work on this search. They put forth an outstanding group of finalists for the VPFA position.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu