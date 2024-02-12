Announcing the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs are pleased to announce the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program for spring 2025.

These fellowships aim to increase the value of non-tenure track faculty to UIC through opportunities for professional renewal, educational travel, study, formal training or other professionally valuable experiences, not as a reward for service.

Colleges are eligible for resources to help cover teaching or other duties of a non-tenure track faculty member who is awarded a fellowship. Applications will become available this spring for fellowships in the following academic year.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 29, at 11:59 p.m. The fellowships will be managed by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs; applicants are encouraged to consult the office for assistance with preparing their submissions.

Virtual information sessions will be held, with the first on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at noon. Register to attend the virtual session.

For more information or any questions about this program, please contact Elizabeth Houlihan at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs