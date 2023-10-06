Announcing the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program

The Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs are pleased to announce the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Professional Development Fellowship Pilot Program.

Fellowships will be granted to non-tenure track faculty to increase a faculty member’s value to the university through enhanced opportunities for professional renewal, educational travel, study, formal training, or other experiences of professional value, not as a reward for service.

Colleges are eligible to receive resources to help cover teaching or other duties when an eligible, non-tenure track faculty members is awarded a fellowship. Applications will become available this fall for fellowships to occur in the following academic year. More information can be found on our website.

The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 17, at 11:59 p.m. The fellowships will be managed by the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, and applicants are encouraged to consult with the office for assistance with preparing their submissions. Two virtual information sessions will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 9:30 a.m., and Monday, Oct. 30, at 11:30 a.m. Register to attend one of the sessions.

If you have any questions about this program, please contact facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

