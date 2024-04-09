Announcing the presentation schedule for the UIC College of Engineering dean finalists

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that five finalists for the next dean of the UIC College of Engineering will visit and interview on campus between Wednesday, April 17, through Wednesday, May 1.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through an evaluation that will be sent to attendees after each presentation and meeting. CVs for each finalist will be available on the finalists webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs will only be accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join virtually as well. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. To join virtually, please visit the finalists webpage on the day of each presentation.

Finalist 1

Wednesday, April 17

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 301

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 2

Monday, April 22

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 301

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 3

Wednesday, April 24

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 301

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 4

Monday, April 29

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 301

UIC Student Center East

Finalist 5

Wednesday, May 1

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Room 605

UIC Student Center East

Zoom details.

More information about this search can be found on the search webpage.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of the UIC College of Engineering.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

