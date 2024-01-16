Announcing the presentation schedule for the UIC Graduate College dean finalists

Dear faculty, staff and students,

I am pleased to announce that four finalists for the dean of the UIC Graduate College will interview Wednesday, Jan. 24, Thursday, Jan. 25, Friday, Jan. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 31.

We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists and provide your feedback through an evaluation that will be sent to attendees after each presentation and meeting. CVs for each finalist will be available on the finalists webpage no later than two days before their public presentation. CVs will only be accessible electronically after logging in with UIC credentials.

All public presentations will take place in person, with an option to join virtually. The dates, times and in-person locations for each of the public presentations can be found below. To join virtually, please visit the finalists webpage on the day of each presentation.

Finalist 1

Wednesday, Jan. 24

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Zoom details

Finalist 2

Thursday, Jan. 25

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Zoom details

Finalist 3

Friday, Jan. 26

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Zoom details

Finalist 4

Wednesday, Jan. 31

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cardinal Room

UIC Student Center East

Zoom details

More information about this search can be found the search webpage.

I hope you attend these important public presentations and share your valuable feedback as we move to select the next leader of the UIC Graduate College.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu