Announcing the Public Presentation Schedule for the Dean of the College of Education Finalists

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

We are pleased to announce that three finalists for the Dean of the College of Education will interview virtually next week. We invite and encourage you to attend the public presentations, meet the finalists, and provide your feedback through a survey that will be sent to attendees after each presentation. Finalist names and CVs will be available a few days before the interviews begin.

The presentations will focus on their vision and goals for the College of Education and be held at the dates and times as indicated below. These public presentations will be recorded and shared with faculty and staff.

Tuesday, June 16th:

Finalist 1

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom (available soon)

Wednesday, June 17th:

Finalist 2

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom (available soon)

Thursday, June 18th:

Finalist 3

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.

Join via Zoom (available soon)

The UIC College of Education offers two undergraduate degree programs and eighteen masters and doctoral programs, allowing students to focus their study on urban classrooms and culture, human development and learning, teaching and learning in various content areas, educational policy, educational psychology, learning assessment, and other topics and disciplines within the field of education. The incoming Dean of Education will be an experienced and strategic leader who will promote a shared vision and concrete goals. More information about this search can be found here- https://adminsearches.uic.edu/edu/finalists/.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu