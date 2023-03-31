Announcing the Search for a Chief of Staff, Office of the Provost

Dear Faculty and Staff,

I write to announce an internal search for a new Chief of Staff for the Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. This person will be a high-level advisor to the provost and a participant in the wide-ranging work of academic affairs, including initiatives and special projects, budget, critical communications, and the many other issues that arise in the Provost’s office. This is a phenomenal opportunity for an experienced member of the UIC community who wants to participate directly in the administrative leadership of UIC.

Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, Mike Stieff, has graciously agreed to chair the search committee for this position. The other members of the committee are Lunaire Ford, Kristy Kuzmuk, Sherri McGinnis-Gonzalez, Margaret Moser, Jacob Mueller, Tyler Nielsen, Tremayne Price, and Susan Ramirez.

For fullest consideration, applications are due on Friday, April 14, 2023. For more information about the position and to access the electronic application, please visit the administrative search webpage here: https://adminsearches.uic.edu/current/cos

I would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton for her time serving as Associate Provost and Chief of Staff for the Office of the Provost, who served expertly and will be deeply missed as she moves into the next phase of her professional career.

Sincerely,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu