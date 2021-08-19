Announcing the Search for an Associate Provost and Chief of Staff, Office of the Provost

Dear Faculty and Staff,

I write to announce the search for a new Associate Provost and Chief of Staff for my office. This person will be a high-level advisor to me and a participant in the wide-ranging work of academic affairs, including initiatives and special projects, budget, and the many other issues that arise in the Provost’s office. The Associate Provost will also oversee the Council on Teacher Education (CTE) as well as the HLC accreditation for the university. This is a great opportunity for a faculty member, or staff member with a terminal degree, who wants to participate directly in the administrative leadership of UIC, however, it is a national search open to non-UIC individuals as well.

Dean Astrida Tantillo has graciously agreed to chair the search committee for this position. The other members of the committee are Rosa Cabrera, Nancy Freitag, Erica Goldman, Joe Kearney, Kelcie O’Shea, Darryl Pendleton, Gerry Smith, and Catherine Vincent.

For fullest consideration, applications are due on September 7, 2021. For more information about the position and to access the electronic application, please visit the administrative search webpage here: https://adminsearches.uic.edu/current/apcs/.

I would like to thank Dr. Aisha El-Amin for her time serving as Associate Provost and Chief of Staff for the Office of the Provost. Although I did not have the opportunity to interact with her in this role for long, I understand that she played a vital role in the office and that she is leaving big shoes to fill. Dr. El-Amin is now with the Office of Diversity where she is working more closely with and positively impacting the lives of our students.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu