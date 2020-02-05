Announcing the Search for the Dean of the College of Education

Dear Colleagues,

Today we are launching a national search for UIC’s next Dean of the College of Education. Dean Alfred Tatum announced he was stepping down last December.

The University seeks an experienced and strategic leader who will create a vision and a plan to advance the College of Education. Candidates for this position must have an outstanding record of scholarly and educational achievement, a history of successful administrative experience, a demonstrated commitment to access, equity, diversity, teaching excellence and faculty governance, and the ability to promote a shared vision of the College. The Dean of Education reports to the Provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council.

The search committee is being chaired by Dean Michael Pagano of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs.

Please feel free to share this opportunity widely with your networks and colleagues at other universities. The advertisement for the position and information about the search and the search committee is available on the search webpage at http://adminsearches.uic.edu/current/edu/.

For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application and submit a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for three references by Monday, March 9, 2020. Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu