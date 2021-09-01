Announcing the Search for the Dean of the College of Urban Planning & Public Affairs

Dear Colleagues,

I write to announce that we have begun a national search for the new dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (CUPPA). We are seeking an experienced, committed, and visionary leader. The newly appointed Dean will help realize CUPPA’s mission building on its highly-regarded, cutting-edge research and scholarship, academic programs, public policy development, and community partnerships.

The search committee is being chaired by Dean Rebecca Rugg, College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts. The other members of the committee are:

Paola Caicedo, Director of Finance, CUPPA

Jered Carr, Head and Professor, Public Administration, CUPPA

Thea Crum, Associate Director, Great Cities Institute, CUPPA

Stephen Friedman, President, SB Friedman Development Advisors

Joe Hoereth, Director, Institute for Policy & Civic Engagement, CUPPA

Stephen Kleinschmit, Clinical Associate Professor, Public Administration, CUPPA

Augustina Laurito, Assistant Professor, Public Administration, CUPPA

Amanda E. Lewis, Distinguished Professor of Black Studies and Sociology, LAS

Director of the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy

P.S. Sriraj, Director, Urban Transportation Center, CUPPA

Stacey Sutton, Associate Professor, Urban Planning & Public Policy, CUPPA

Nik Theodore, Head and Professor, Urban Planning & Public Policy, CUPPA

Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Professor, Urban Planning & Public Policy, CUPPA

Audrey Wennink, Director, Transportation Metropolitan Planning Council

For more information about the position and to access the electronic application, please visit the search webpage here: https://adminsearches.uic.edu/current/cuppa/. I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by Monday, September 27, 2021.

Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu