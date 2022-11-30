Announcing the search for the dean of the UIC College of Business Administration

Dear colleagues,

Last week, we opened a national search for the next dean of the UIC College of Business Administration. Michael Mikhail returned to the faculty in August, and Sandy Wayne, professor of management, associate dean for faculty affairs and director of the Institute for Leadership Excellence and Development (iLead), currently is serving as interim dean.

The university seeks an experienced and strategic leader with a deep commitment to access and academic excellence to serve as the next dean of the College of Business Administration, who will help preserve and elevate the college’s rich and diverse culture, its ability to evolve and adapt to changes reflected in the local and global business community, and its legacy as a destination of choice for aspiring business leaders. The next dean of the College of Business Administration will take the helm of a college composed of nearly 150 faculty spread across six academic departments, which has grown significantly in stature and size over the last decade.

The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council. Read the full position profile.

We have retained the search firm WittKieffer to assist in recruiting candidates, and the search committee is being chaired by Pete Nelson, PhD, dean of the College of Engineering.

Please feel free to share this opportunity widely with your networks and colleagues at other universities. The advertisement for the position and information about the search is available on the search webpage.

For fullest consideration, candidates should submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV/résumé no later than Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nominations and inquiries can be directed to Ryan Crawford, Bree Liddell and Luis Bertot at UIC-CBADean@wittkieffer.com.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu