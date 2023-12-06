Announcing the search for the dean of the UIC College of Engineering

Dear colleagues,

Last week, we launched a national search for the next dean of the UIC College of Engineering. As previously announced, Peter Nelson, currently serving in his 17th year as dean, has decided to return to faculty in August 2024. I have greatly enjoyed working alongside Pete, and I am grateful to him for his tremendous dedication and leadership.

In searching for the next dean of the College of Engineering, the university seeks an experienced leader with a deep commitment to both access and academic excellence. The dean is responsible for the college’s impact in Chicago and regionally, as well as its internationally recognized distinction in a variety of engineering disciplines and programs. Most importantly, the dean is responsible for providing strategic direction to the college as it educates students to innovate and excel in their fields. The next dean of the College of Engineering will lead a college that has experienced significant growth over the last decade, with over 6,200 students and 215 faculty in six academic departments.

The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council. Learn more about the search and position on the search website.

We have retained the search firm Opus Partners to assist in recruiting candidates. The search committee is chaired by Dr. Mark Rosenblatt, executive dean of the College of Medicine and interim chief executive officer of the University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics.

For fullest consideration, candidates should submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV/résumé no later than Jan. 31, 2024. Nominations and inquiries can be directed to Marisea Rivera, senior associate, at marisea.rivera@opuspartners.net.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu