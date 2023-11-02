Announcing the search for the dean of the UIC Graduate College

Dear colleagues,

It pleases me to announce that this week we are launching an internal search for the next dean of the UIC Graduate College. Following two consecutive years of outstanding service in support of several leadership transitions as interim and acting dean, Professor Jonathan Art will return to the faculty next summer.

The university seeks an experienced and strategic leader with a deep commitment to access, academic excellence and interdepartmental collaboration to serve as the next dean of the Graduate College. This individual will help advance the college’s legacy of preparing scholars to take on challenges of the future through the creation of meaningful connections between research faculty and the most dedicated students on campus.

The next dean will lead more than 7,000 graduate students across more than 60 PhD programs and 100 master’s degree programs, as well as the graduate faculty from across campus, into the Graduate College’s next exciting era.

The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of both the Provost’s Leadership Team and the University Deans Council. Read the full position profile.

Lisa A. Freeman, PhD, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, will chair the search.

Please feel free to share this opportunity widely with your internal networks.

For fullest consideration, candidates should submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV/résumé no later than Monday, Nov. 27.

Nominations and inquiries can be directed to Faizan Abid (fabid2@uic.edu).

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu