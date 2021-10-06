Announcing the search for the dean of the UIC School of Law

Dear colleagues,

Last week, we opened a national search for the next dean of the UIC School of Law. Darby Dickerson stepped down as dean in May, and Julie Spanbauer, professor of law, currently is serving as interim dean.

The university seeks an experienced and strategic leader who will continue to advance the school’s mission of access, opportunity, academic excellence, community building and public engagement; integrate the law school into the broader UIC community; promote diversity, equity and inclusion regarding faculty and students; uphold the school’s commitment to academic freedom; promote the profile of the school locally and nationally; encourage and foster scholarship efforts by the faculty; recruit and retain exceptional faculty and students; and raise resources to support the school’s work. The dean reports to the provost and is a permanent member of the University Deans Council. The full position profile can be found online.

We have retained the search firm Isaacson, Miller to assist in recruiting candidates. The search committee is being co-chaired by Dr. Wayne Giles, dean of the School of Public Health, and Kathryn Kennedy, professor of law.

Please feel free to share this opportunity widely with your networks and colleagues at other universities. The advertisement for the position and information about the search is available on the search webpage.

For fullest consideration, candidates should submit an electronic application, cover letter and CV/résumé no later than Wednesday, Dec. 1. Nomination and inquiries must be submitted online, with correspondences addressed to the search firm representatives Tim McFeeley and Kahn Lee (1300 19th St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC, 20036).

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu