Announcing the Search for the Director of Accreditation

Dear faculty and staff,

I write to announce that we have started a national search for a Director of Accreditation. This position will work closely with the Office of the Provost, reaccreditation working groups, and University of Illinois Chicago, UIC, colleges and departments to oversee and manage all aspects of the campus-wide accreditation process required by the Higher Learning Commission, HLC, while tracking and providing support for the various specialized accreditation processes at the college and program levels.

The Director of Accreditation reports directly to the Associate Provost and Chief of Staff, Elizabeth Hamilton, PhD. The full position description, requirements, and application may be found online.

Your nominations and recommendations are an invaluable resource as we seek to fill this important role. If you would like to nominate someone to apply for this position, please convey their name or names via email to Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu, no later than April 8, 2022. For fullest consideration, all applicant materials must be submitted by April 13, 2022.

Thank you in advance for your assistance with this important search.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu