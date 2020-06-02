Announcing the Search for the University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

Dear Colleagues,

I write to announce that we have begun a national search for a University Librarian and Dean of Libraries who will succeed Dean Mary Case who will retire this summer. The search committee is being chaired by Dr. Astrida Orle Tantillo, Dean, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The other members of the committee are:

Andrew Boyd, Associate Chief Health Information Officer and Associate Professor, College of Applied Health Sciences

Kathryn Carpenter, Associate University Librarian/Associate Dean and Professor, University Library

Rodney Chambers, Business Administrative Associate, University Library

Eileen Collins, Professor, College of Nursing

Emily Johnson-Barlow, Regional Health Sciences Librarian and Associate Professor, Library of Health Sciences – Peoria

Mary Keehn, Director of Interprofessional Education and Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs, College of Applied Health Sciences

Marcia Lausen, Professor and Director, School of Design, College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts

Linda Naru, Assistant University Librarian for Administrative Services and Assistant Dean, University Library

Robert Sloan, Professor and Head of Computer Science, College of Engineering

Clark Stanford, Dean and Professor, College of Dentistry

The University seeks an experienced and strategic leader who will create a vision and a plan to advance the mission of the University by building on the Library’s momentum to provide innovative services to diverse users and communities. The UIC University Library is a leader in collaborative efforts among libraries, archives, and museums in the region and is a member of the Association of Research Libraries. We seek a leader who will continue to provide for the teaching, learning, research, and practice needs of the UIC community along with the University Library’s 50 faculty and 85 staff members.

I would appreciate your assistance in ensuring a successful search by sharing this opportunity broadly with your colleagues. For fullest consideration, candidates should complete an electronic application, including a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for a minimum of three references by Monday, July 20, 2020.

For more information please visit the search webpage at https://adminsearches.uic.edu/uldl/. Please direct nominations and questions or concerns regarding the search and application process to Faizan Abid, Assistant Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, at fabid2@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu