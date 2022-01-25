Announcing the search for the vice provost for faculty affairs

Dear colleagues,

As I announced last month, Nancy Freitag, PhD, has accepted a new position as head of the department of pharmaceutical sciences, effective March 1. We are now opening an internal search for the new vice provost for faculty affairs, led by Karen Colley, dean of the Graduate College. Other members of the committee are David DuBois, Anne Eaton, Miquel Gonzalez-Meler, Elizabeth Hamilton, Pauline Maki, Michele Mariscalco, Henrika McCoy, Teri McMurtry-Chubb, Pete Nelson, Amalia Pallares, Sandy Wayne and Angela Yudt.

Candidates must hold the rank of full professor with tenure and have prior administrative experience. The job advertisement has additional details and further instructions on how to apply. For fullest consideration, applications should be submitted by Feb. 14.

Please share this announcement widely and encourage your colleagues who might be a good fit to apply for this very important leadership role.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faizan Abid

fabid2@uic.edu