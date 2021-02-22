Announcing the UIC Help Center & Unified IT Website, brought to you by Technology Solutions

Dear UIC Students, Faculty, and Staff,

We are excited to announce that the UIC Help Center and Unified IT Website are now live! These two new websites are meant to simplify the ways in which you find and request the IT services, support, and information you need.

UIC Help Center

The UIC Help Center is your new one-stop-shop to request IT services, find answers to frequently asked questions, and get tech support. To use the UIC Help Center, simply visit help.uic.edu and look for services or answers you need by using the search bar in the upper right-hand corner, or the Services or Knowledge Base tabs on the site navigation bar. For the best experience, we recommend logging in with your NetID and password when you arrive at the site – this allows for a personalized experience where you can view your existing services requests, mark services, and knowledge articles as “favorites,” and more.

Get Support

The UIC Help Center provides a centralized location to request services, submit help request tickets, and get support. No more going to different websites or trying to remember what email address to send to for help. Browse the service catalog to view available services and detailed information, including what the service is and how to access it. This replaces accc.uic.edu/services.

Find Answers

Knowledge Base articles, answers to frequently asked questions, how-to guides, and troubleshooting tips, are available in the UIC Help Center. Visit the Knowledge Base for self-help articles and search for answers to frequently asked questions. This replaces answers.uic.edu.

Manage Requests

This new, easy-to-use, mobile-friendly system allows you to monitor, manage and access your IT service requests. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, use the quick links on the front page to Ask an IT Question or Report an IT Problem . This replaces accc.helpdesk.uic.edu.

The UIC Help Center platform, powered by TeamDynamix, is being implemented in partnership with our peers across the UofI System (UIUC, UIS, and System Offices), and Technology Solutions is the first unit at UIC to move into this platform. In the coming months, other IT and non-IT units across UIC will be provided the opportunity to use the system, enabling cross-functional and collaborative work to enhance service operations.

Unified IT Website

The unified IT Website, it.uic.edu, makes it easy to find IT information more effectively, while also serving as a channel for the IT community to obtain and exchange information.

With the Technology Solutions service catalog (accc.uic.edu/services) now transitioned to the UIC Help Center, the accc.uic.edu website has been retired, and any remaining content, such as news articles and reports, can be found at the new it.uic.edu website. Additionally, you can find a representation of many of the other units across the university that provide IT services, with more of this content to be developed in the coming months.

As a unified site, it.uic.edu consolidates several other websites, including:

The Information Security & Privacy content previously found at security.uic.edu

The Digital Accessibility content previously found at accessweb.uic.edu.

The IT Leadership Council content previously found at itlc.uic.edu

Learn More

Technology Solutions is excited to work with our partners to improve the Community’s experience and know these two changes will enhance operations and continue to support our mission of inspiring excellence through information technology.



For more information on the UIC Help Center, visit the About tab at help.uic.edu.



Sincerely,

Matt Riley

Chief Information Officer

Jason Maslanka

Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Technology Solutions

consult@uic.edu