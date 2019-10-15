Appointment of Athletic Director Announcement, Oct. 15

Dear UIC community,

Please join me on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, for the announcement of the new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. The announcement will be held at Credit Union 1 Arena at 10 a.m., entrance to the building at Gate 2. A reception will immediately follow the program.

I want to thank the Search Committee, chaired by Vice Chancellor J. Rex Tolliver, for their dedication and commitment in identifying a strong and diverse pool of candidates for this leadership position. I also thank Rob Dixon for his willingness to serve in an interim capacity during this transition period of our athletic program.

Go Flames,

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Soto Plutz

teresas@uic.edu