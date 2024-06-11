Associate vice chancellor for human resources named

Dear campus community,

Our ability to recruit world-class talent to advance our mission is essential to our ongoing success. To that end, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Gladys Lopez as UIC’s next associate vice chancellor for human resources, effective June 17, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. Lopez brings deep experience across human resources, workforce development, employee services, and labor relations management. Her professional background spans multiple sectors, including health care, public administration, and nonprofit management.

Lopez is a proven leader and advocate for business transformation. She has a track record of creating an engaging and effective human resources team that delivers bottom-line results. She also is passionate about developing a dynamic work environment where individuals and teams can thrive. A powerful champion for equity, inclusion, and belonging, Lopez is committed to UIC’s efforts to bring diverse perspectives and workforce competencies that advance our mission and reaffirm our values.

Most recently, Lopez served as a senior consultant and strategist to client organizations in human resources with a focus on organizational transformation, talent acquisition, DEI initiatives, and labor relations. Before her consulting work, Lopez served as the senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Norton Healthcare, where she oversaw all human resource activities for a diverse workforce of over 17,100 employees. Her strategic vision and commitment to fostering inclusive work environments were instrumental in driving organizational success. Lopez also spent nearly a decade at Cook County Health and Hospitals System in progressively senior roles and ultimately served as the chief human resources officer.

Lopez is bilingual in English and Spanish and has been highly engaged in community outreach through her many board memberships and volunteer work. She earned her doctorate in law from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UIC. We are delighted to welcome her home to campus.

I would like to thank all members of the search committee, chaired by TJ Augustine, Vice Chancellor for Innovation, for their diligence throughout this national search:

Kiely Fletcher, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management.

Keana M. Galloway, Director, Affirmative Action Compliance.

Nicholas Haubach, Chief Administrative Officer, UI Health.

Jeff Kulik, Associate Vice Chancellor for Business Services.

Margaret Moser, Executive Director, VCHA Administration and Operations.

Jami Painter, Senior Associate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, System Human Resource Services.

Joseph Railey, Director of Compensation, UIC Human Resources.

Mike Stieff, Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs.

Susan Ramirez, Director, Budget, Human Resources, and Financial Operations.

Susan Balmes-Young, Director of Budget, Finance and Administration, UIC Human Resources.

Please join me in welcoming Gladys Lopez to UIC.

Kind regards,

Matthew Fajack

Vice Chancellor for Finance

For more information, please contact:

Omar Odeh

omarodeh@uic.edu