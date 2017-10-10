Athletes collect items for hurricane relief

The UIC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) collected items to send to victims of recent hurricanes. The collection ran from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, with items gathered from members of several Flames athletics teams.

The athletes brought in clothes, shoes and new toiletries to the UIC Athletics Port Academic Center, where they were packed up and taken to Castle Chevrolet in Villa Park, which is a hurricane relief donation center. The students’ collections will be taken to Houston to help hurricane victims.

The drive was organized by Karissa Frazier, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee community service liaison and UIC softball player.