Attention: UIC students with Medicaid, CHIP and ACA

Dear UIC students,

Medicaid, CHIP and ACA are in the process of returning to pre-pandemic eligibility and enrollment processes for health care coverage. This means that many individuals who were previously able to get Medicaid or CHIP may no longer be eligible, and as a result, may lose their health care coverage.

UIC students are required to have active medical health insurance. If you have Medicaid or CHIP health insurance, it’s important to check your eligibility status and ensure all your information is up to date.

Determine your eligibility, apply for benefits or manage your benefits information at the Application for Benefits Eligibility.

Everyone’s renewal date is different, so you may have received an official letter about your Medicaid status (please follow instructions on the letter). You can find out your renewal date and make address changes, if necessary, at the Illinois Medicaid Renewals Information Center.

Check FAQs for additional information, language services for individuals whose primary language is not English or Spanish, and what to do if you miss your due date.

As a UIC student, you have several options for medical health insurance, including:

CampusCare: offers enrolled UIC students and dependents comprehensive health benefits. Plans include low-cost copayments and no deductibles; however, students are encouraged to review benefits and policies to ensure it will meet their health care needs. The deadline to reinstate coverage in the spring semester is Feb. 4 . If students lose their insurance during the semester, they can reinstate their benefits even if they originally waived coverage.

Students covered on a parent’s plan until the age of 26.

Catastrophic health plans for students under the age of 30.

CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) – plan for students up to age 19 for families that earn too much to qualify for Medicaid.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services provides general information about health care resources in Illinois.

UIC encourages you to stay healthy and manage your health care options!

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Raphael Florestal-Kevelier

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Well-being

For more information, please contact:

UIC Health and Well-being

wellbeing@uic.edu