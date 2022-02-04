Dear colleagues,

The Chancellor, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Research are pleased to announce 2022 Awards for Creative Activity, a seed funding program to support scholarship in the arts, humanities and social sciences. We plan to allocate up to $750,000 to stimulate new projects and support broad dissemination of ongoing work.

Awards will fall under three categories: Fine, Performing, and Applied Arts; the Humanities; and the Social Sciences. Awards will be made for two types of projects: Creative Activity and Creative Activity Dissemination. The final number of funded projects is contingent upon submission of a sufficient number of meritorious applications and availability of funds.

Letters of intent are due Monday, Feb. 21. Full proposals will be due Monday, March 28. Award announcements will be made in May 2022 for project start dates in June 2022.

Any questions regarding this announcement can be sent to rds@uic.edu. Please visit the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research website for additional information and to submit applications.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Sarah O’Brien

rds@uic.edu