AY 2019-2020 Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA)

Dear Colleagues:

I would like to request your cooperation in the annual submission of the Report of Non-University Activities (RNUA). Illinois state law, federal regulations and University statutes and policies require all salaried academic staff, including both faculty and academic professionals, to complete the report and obtain approval for external activities, affiliations and appointments.

UIC academic staff are required to make a full disclosure of all non-University activities, affiliations and appointments that occur over the academic year August 16, 2019 to August 15, 2020. As a reminder, an academic staff member with less than a 12-month appointment must disclose activities, affiliations and appointments that occur during the months he/she is not appointed. The disclosure of affiliations and appointments have always required reporting.

This year, we are requiring academic staff members to make disclosures that provide the

University a complete record of non-University activities, affiliations and appointments to ensure that the academic staff member has approval to engage in the activities or accept appointments. Academic staff must disclose all non-university activities, appointments, affiliations and commitments, including review panels and travel, whether compensated or not.

The reporting and approval process is not intended to discourage non-University income-producing activities or professional opportunities. It is recognized that most of these are consistent with, and often beneficial to, your University roles. The reporting and approval procedures assist in ensuring that external opportunities are compatible with University reporting obligations under Illinois state law, federal regulations and our University statutes and policies.

Please submit your RNUA disclosure by going to START myDisclosures. You must submit your RNUA disclosure by Monday, October 7, 2019 . Once you submit your disclosures via the online application, the electronic system will automatically route the disclosure to your unit executive officer(s).

START myDisclosures: https://myresearch.uillinois.edu/myDisclosures/

RNUA guidance is available at: http://research.uic.edu/coi/report-non-university-activities-rnua

The University Policy on Conflict of Commitment and Interest can be found at http://research.uic.edu/compliance/coi. If you have any questions, please contact the Conflict of Interest Office at COI@uic.edu or Scott MacEwen, COI Coordinator, at smacewen@uic.edu or (312) 996-3642.

Civil Service employees are covered under a different policy and do not complete the RNUA disclosure. See Rule 16.01 for additional guidance and resources for Civil Service employees.

Thank you very much for participating in the disclosure process and ensuring that UIC complies with Illinois state law, federal regulations and our University statutes and policies.

Sincerely,

Joanna Groden, PhD

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Jacquelyn Jancius

jancius@uic.edu