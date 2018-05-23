Baseball team completes series sweep on Senior Day

May 22, 2018

UIC seniors Brandon Marshall, Ryan Campbell, Bowen Ogata and Wyatt Trautwein were recognized during Saturday’s game.

UIC sent its seniors off in style with an 8-5 victory that helped the Flames finish off a three-game sweep of the Youngstown State Penguins Saturday at Granderson Stadium.

Dominic Smith, a junior, had two home runs and seven RBI to lead the charge offensively. Scott Ota, also a third-year standout, popped his fifth home run of the season in the top of the eighth for a bit of insurance.

Following the victory, the Flames (28-16, 15-9 Horizon League) honored its senior class — Bowen Ogata, Ryan Campbell, Wyatt Trautwein and special assistant Brandon Marshall — in an on-field ceremony.

UIC will be the second seed in the Horizon League Championship, hosted by Wright State.

The Flames will play the tournament’s highest remaining seed at 2 p.m. Thursday. All Horizon League Championship games will air on ESPN+.

Contact



jennz@uic.edu

Categories

Flames Athletics

Topics

, ,