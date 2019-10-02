Be a Good Neighbor

Hello UIC Students:



As you begin a new academic year at UIC, many of you are experiencing a number of exciting firsts. Whether it is your first semester on campus or living in an off-campus apartment, it is important to take a moment to reflect on your place within the University and the neighboring community.

Through the U&I Care program offered by the Office of the Dean of Students, please explore your responsibilities with some tips on being a good neighbor:

Meeting Community Expectations

As a member of the UIC community, you are expected to act in accordance with university policies and local, state, and federal laws. You are responsible not only for the intent behind your behavior, but also for the impact of your actions.

Expectations for student behavior, both on and off campus, are outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy, which we recommend you review here. Additional information about being a good neighbor is available here.

Establishing Communication

Introduce yourself to your neighbors and learn their names.

Exchange phone numbers and encourage contact if a problem arises – be respectful and responsive to their concerns.

Be friendly – say hello or acknowledge your neighbor when you see them.

Attending or Hosting Social Gatherings

If you are hosting an event, inform your neighbors and encourage them to reach out to you if the noise level gets too high or there are other concerns.

Abide by fire, health, zoning, building and safety codes, including occupancy limits and lease provisions.

Be mindful of the noise – if you as a party participant can hear it from outside of the party, so can the neighbors and it is too loud.

Have plenty of trash cans and make sure everyone is disposing of trash appropriately.

As a host, keep in mind you are responsible for your guests’ actions as well as your own.

Parking

Residents and guests should abide by all parking ordinances and not block any driveways or parking spaces.

We’re confident that with these simple tips you will be an exemplary neighbor. Thank you for your cooperation.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor/Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu