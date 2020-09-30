Be a Good Neighbor

Hello UIC Students:

As you begin a new academic year at UIC, many of you have decided to live off campus in the surrounding university neighborhood. It is important for you to take a moment to reflect on your place within the University and the neighboring community. Through the U&I Care program offered by the Office of the Dean of Students, please explore your responsibilities with some tips on being a good neighbor:

Meeting Community Expectations

As a member of the UIC community, you are expected to act in accordance with university policies and local, state, and federal laws. You are responsible not only for the intent behind your behavior, but also for the impact of your actions.

Expectations for student behavior, both on and off campus, are outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy, which we recommend you review here. Additional information about being a good neighbor is available here.

Covid 19 Pandemic

Over the past several months, the University has been engaged in extensive planning for us to have a public health informed 2020-2021 academic year. This effort requires the commitment of each and every member of the UIC community to take the necessary steps so we can minimize person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. One of the many things this pandemic has exposed is how even seemingly small acts of kindness and respect, such as physically distancing, wearing a mask, and washing your hands regularly, can have a huge impact on the spread of the disease and help save lives.

At UIC, we believe our community is our strength as we continue to address the unexpected challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that an important part of being a good community member is by demonstrating respect for our neighbors by following the guidelines in the Commitment to Community statement available here.

Being a good community member also involves holding your peers accountable when their actions may not align with the guidelines in the Commitment to Community statement. We encourage you to inform us of concerns you may have about their behaviors by filling out this form. By working together, we can continue to keep our community safe.

Establishing Communication

During the pandemic, it is advisable to follow social distancing standards and wear masks while interacting with neighbors. Safely introduce yourself to your neighbors, learn their names and exchange phone numbers. Be respectful and responsive to their concerns and encourage contact if a problem arises. Be friendly and say hello or acknowledge your neighbor when you see them.

Attending or Hosting Social Gatherings

Please be aware that attending or hosting social gatherings during the pandemic is strongly discouraged. Students who violate university, city, and state policies related to social gatherings may be subject to disciplinary action.

Parking

Residents and guests should abide by all parking ordinances and not block any driveways or parking spaces.

We’re confident that with these simple tips you will be an exemplary neighbor. Thank you for your cooperation.

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor/Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

Dean of Students

dos@uic.edu