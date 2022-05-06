THINK! about safety during outdoor activity

Dear students, faculty and staff,

During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month this May, the UIC Police Department is partnering with the UIC Department of Physical Therapy to encourage healthy lifestyles for our police officers and staff.

Members of the UIC community who are also practicing healthy lifestyles might move their exercising outdoors as the weather gets warmer. While you’re enjoying physical activity outside in the UIC community, it’s important to THINK! about the following safety tips:

Running, jogging, walking outside

Do not have your headphones or earbuds at full volume. You should be able to hear what is going on around you.

Plan your route ahead of time. Try to drive it before starting so you can identify possible hazards.

Pay attention to your surroundings at all times.

Run during the day, if possible.

Wear bright colors.

Run with a partner, if possible.

Biking

Wear a helmet.

Obey the laws.

Use a good locking mechanism (suggestion: a thick U-lock for the frame and a sturdy cable lock for the tires).

Avoid riding at night.

I encourage you to be mindful of the tips mentioned above as you stay fit, healthy and active. Reckless driving and criminal activity are on the rise across the nation, so these tips will help minimize the chance of becoming a victim.

Stay safe out there!

Kevin Booker

Chief, UIC Police

Grenita Hall, PhD

Clinical Assistant Professor

Director, Healthy Living Clinic, PT Faculty Practice