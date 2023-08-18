Blue Line project update: UIC-Halsted station to reopen

The first phase of the CTA Blue Line reconstruction project is expected to conclude this weekend with the reopening of the UIC-Halsted station.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Blue Line trains will resume serving riders at the Clinton and UIC-Halsted stations, and operate in the following two sections: between O’Hare and UIC-Halsted, and between Forest Park and the Illinois Medical District.

There will be no rail service between the UIC-Halsted and IMD stations as crews rebuild the track between the stations as part of the project’s second phase, which is expected to conclude in early October. The Racine station will remain fully closed and is expected to reopen in late 2024.

A free, 24/7 local shuttle bus will run between the IMD and UIC-Halsted stations.

CTA information specialists will be posted at the IMD, UIC-Halsted and Jackson stations next week to help customers understand their transit options and make proper connections.

Riders are encouraged to use the nearby Green Line, Pink Line and CTA bus service as alternatives during the closures. Free and reduced-fare rides are also being offered on select bus and rail routes in the area.

For alternative service options and project updates, visit the CTA’s Forest Park Branch Rebuild website.

UIC will continue to keep the university community informed of CTA updates as the multi-phase project continues.