Bridge to the Faculty Program Scholars

Dear faculty, staff and students,

We are pleased to welcome the inaugural cohort of Bridge to the Faculty (B2F) Program Scholars to campus this fall. B2F is a new faculty recruitment program designed to attract underrepresented postdoctoral scholars with the goal of a direct transition to a tenure-track junior faculty position after two years. This recruitment initiative aims to attract and retain promising scholars to UIC as well as diversify our faculty, with particular emphasis on departments with low or no presence of faculty who are underrepresented in their field. The ten selected B2F Scholars who join us this fall participated in competitive searches and will be joining the following departments:

Public Administration (two Scholars)

French and Francophone Studies

Biological Sciences

Museum and Exhibition Studies

Philosophy

Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science

Anthropology

Educational Psychology

Pharmaceutical Sciences

In addition, we are excited to welcome two B2F Affiliate Scholars who will participate in the support programming offered through B2F. The two B2F Affiliate postdoctoral appointments are housed in the Department of Population Health Nursing Science.

The B2F Program will use a cohort model, and the Scholars and Affiliates will participate together in tailored workshops to prepare them to teach, establish a research program and support their ability to pursue grants, and create productive mentor relationships. More information about each B2F Scholar and Affiliate can be found here: http://diversity.uic.edu/engagement/bridge-to-the-faculty/. We are pleased to welcome them to UIC and look forward to their success.

The Bridge to the Faculty Fellowship is funded by the Chancellor’s Office and administered through the Office of the Provost. For more information please contact Angela Walden (walden1@uic.edu), Director of Inclusion Initiatives, in the Office of the Vice Provost for Diversity.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity