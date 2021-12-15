Call for Faculty Award Nominations 2022-2023

Dear faculty,

Yesterday, we released to the deans the call for nominations for the 2022-2023 UIC Distinguished Professors, Awards for Excellence in Teaching and University Scholars. You can find the call for nomination memos to the deans and guidelines for the nomination procedure for each award on the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs Award webpage. Questions regarding award processes for these three awards should be directed to the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at 312-355-3561 or facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

We are also pleased to announce three new awards that will be recognized at the annual Faculty Awards Ceremony.

Community Engagement Award

The Community Engagement Award was created to honor dedicated faculty members for their achievements in areas of community-based research, scholarship, service, and teaching that addresses critical community needs, supports community advancement, and promotes collaboration among UIC and its community partners. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment.

You can find guidelines for the nomination procedure for this award on the UIC Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage. Questions regarding nomination processes for the Community Engagement Award and the Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award should be directed to Karen Coicou at 312-355-1308 or by email at coicou@uic.edu.

Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

The Faculty Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award was created to recognize extraordinary contributions and commitment to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus and/or the communities it serves. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment.

UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award

This UIC Global Engagement Faculty Award was developed through the efforts of the International Advisory Council to recognize extraordinary contributions to UIC’s global engagement vision, which is “to serve the citizens of Chicago and the world by being an international leader in research, scholarship, and innovation, and by creating a globally connected campus community which supports faculty, staff, and students as they address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.” The faculty member or members awarded will receive a one-time $3,000 payment.

You can find guidelines for the nomination procedure for this award on the Office of Global Engagement webpage. Questions regarding the award processes for this award should be directed to David Kodeski at 312-413-2799 or kodeski@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Faculty Affairs

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu