Call for Faculty Submissions of External Awards

Dear Faculty,

Each year we are delighted to recognize outstanding faculty achievements at the Faculty Awards Ceremony and Reception. If you received a prestigious external award between the dates of August 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020, we would like to celebrate your accomplishment at this year’s Faculty Awards Ceremony and Reception. To help us celebrate, please complete the submission form linked here by 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020. Given the on-going uncertainty about large gatherings, we have moved this event from the fall when it is typically held to the evening of March 31, 2021.

If you are unsure of whether your external award will meet the criteria, please see the submission guidelines listed on the form.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Malia Heath in the Office for Faculty Affairs at maliah@uic.edu or (312)355-3561.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Malia Heath

maliah@uic.edu