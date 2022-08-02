Call for faculty submissions of external awards

Dear faculty,

Each year we are delighted to recognize outstanding faculty achievements at the Faculty Awards Ceremony and Reception. This year we will hold the Faculty Awards Celebration Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will honor the 2021-22 and 2022-23 faculty awardees.

If you received a prestigious external award between the dates of Aug. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022, we would like to celebrate your accomplishment at this year’s Faculty Awards Celebration. To help us celebrate, please complete the submission form by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Space and time considerations require us to limit recognition at this event to highly prestigious awards. If you are unsure of whether your external award will meet the criteria, please review the external award criteria for 2022.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to Maria Gueret in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs at facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Maria Gueret

facultyaffairsevent@uic.edu