Call for nominations: Inaugural UI Faculty Entrepreneurial Leadership Program

Dear faculty,

We write today to share news of the 2023 University of Illinois Faculty Entrepreneurial Leadership Program, a new professional development program designed to enhance faculty entrepreneurship knowledge and self-efficacy, seed new venture creation, and develop a diverse and inclusive community of entrepreneurial faculty. The application is open to all full-time, research active (tenure-line and specialized) faculty members across the three U of I campuses, at no cost to the participants.

Similar to the President’s Executive Leadership Program, FELP will be delivered through four half-day workshops on Fridays, held at either the Discovery Partners Institute in Chicago or the Urbana-Champaign campus between September and December 2023, and the inaugural 2023 program is expected to accept approximately 15-20 individuals.

Additional information regarding the program, dates/location, eligibility and the selection process can be found in the Call for Nominations document, FELP 2023 Presentation slide deck and the Application Form.

If you are interested, we encourage you to self-nominate by submitting a complete application to your dean or director for review and consideration by Saturday, April 1.

Should you have any questions regarding the FELP program, nominations and/or the selection process, please contact felp@business.illinois.edu.

Thank you in advance for your assistance both in nominating excellent faculty candidates for this groundbreaking program as well as for helping to spread the word.

Thank you,

Karen J. Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

TJ Augustine

Vice Chancellor for Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Nielsen

pniels2@uic.edu

felp@business.illinois.edu