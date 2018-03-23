Campus Conversation April 4th: The #MeToo Movement and Sexual Harassment

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation on April 4th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. in Student Center East, Illinois Rooms. UIC Professor Beth Richie will chair a discussion with UIC Professor Paul A. Schewe, Natalie Bennett, Director of the UIC Women’s Leadership Resource Center and Scheherazade Tillet, Executive Director of A Long Walk Home, a Chicago non-profit organization. They will be discussing The #MeToo Movement and Sexual Harassment.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu