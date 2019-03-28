Campus Conversation on Tuesday, April 2, from 12:30-2 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation, co-sponsored by the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy, on Tuesday, April 2, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Michele M. Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? The Politics of Racial Resentment and the Cost to Health and will feature Dr. Jonathan Metzl, Frederick B. Rentschler II Professor of Sociology and Psychiatry, Vanderbilt University, and author of the newly released book Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland.

Dr. Tyrone Forman, UIC Professor in the Departments of African American Studies and Sociology, will lead a discussion following Dr. Metzl’s talk, and then the floor will open for audience Q&A. This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie Gauen (kgauen3@uic.edu or (312)413-3456). Requests can be served more effectively if notice is provided at least 7 days prior to the event.

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu