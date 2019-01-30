Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12:30-2 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Anger, Fear and the Politics of Blame and will feature Dr. Martha Nussbaum, Ernst Freund Distinguished Professor of Law and Ethics, University of Chicago.

UIC Professors Jennifer Brier and Roderick Ferguson will lead a discussion following Dr. Nussbaum’s talk, and then the floor will open for audience Q&A. This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu