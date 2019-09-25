Campus Conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the upcoming Campus Conversation taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? Social Media and Mental Health.
This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:
Zizi Papacharissi (moderator)
Professor and Head, Department of Communication
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC
Alexis Lauricella
Associate Professor
Director, Technology in Early Childhood Center
Erikson Institute
Adrienne Massanari
Associate Professor, Department of Communication
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, UIC
Audience Q&A will follow.
This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea, kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu