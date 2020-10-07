Campus Conversation – The 2020 Election – Thursday, October 15th, 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the first virtual Campus Conversation of the year taking place on Thursday, October 15th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? The 2020 Election and it will feature a panel of the following UIC faculty:

Renee Hatcher

Assistant Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Christopher Mooney

Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Steven Schwinn

Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Dick Simpson

Professor of Political Science, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Discussion and Q&A will follow.

To join the event, please use the following Zoom Webinar link and passcode:

Link: https://uic.zoom.us/j/83287786981?pwd=cnhFRnZaV2dpbEgwdVFUVFVlV1hPdz09

Passcode: 96nc0x@Y

To join by phone, please use the following information:

Phone Number: (312) `626-6799

Webinar ID: 832 8778 6981

Passcode: 09218476

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation to attend, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu