Campus Conversation – The 2020 Election: What Now? – Thursday, November 19th from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for a virtual Campus Conversation taking place on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. This conversation is titled What’s Going on and Why? The 2020 Election – What Now? It will feature the same panel of UIC faculty who shared their thoughts at the October Campus Conversation, prior to the presidential election. You can view a recording of this conversation here, however, it is not a prerequisite to attending next week’s discussion. The faculty members are:
Renee Hatcher
Assistant Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School
Christopher Mooney
Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Steven Schwinn
Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School
Dick Simpson
Professor of Political Science, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Discussion and Q&A will follow.
To join the event, please use the following Zoom Webinar link and passcode:
Link: https://uic.zoom.us/j/87838807659?pwd=UXZodXlUdElrVklKdGZ2SzRCRlhpUT09
Passcode: p1K5y5Vk
To join by phone, please use the following information:
Phone Number: (312) 626-6799
Webinar ID: 878 3880 7659
Passcode: 21664438
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation to attend, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.
For more information, please contact:
Kelcie O’Shea
kgauen3@uic.edu
