Campus Conversation – The 2020 Election: What Now? – Thursday, November 19th from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Please join us for a virtual Campus Conversation taking place on Thursday, November 19th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. This conversation is titled What’s Going on and Why? The 2020 Election – What Now? It will feature the same panel of UIC faculty who shared their thoughts at the October Campus Conversation, prior to the presidential election. You can view a recording of this conversation here, however, it is not a prerequisite to attending next week’s discussion. The faculty members are:

Renee Hatcher

Assistant Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Christopher Mooney

Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Steven Schwinn

Professor of Law, UIC John Marshall Law School

Dick Simpson

Professor of Political Science, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

Discussion and Q&A will follow.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

This event will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation to attend, please contact Kelcie O’Shea at kgauen3@uic.edu or (312) 413-3456.

