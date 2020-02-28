Campus Conversation: The Illinois Census 2020 – Tuesday, March 3, from 12:30-1:45 p.m.

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place on Tuesday, March 3, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? The Illinois Census 2020.

This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:

Marishonta Wilkerson

Statewide Census Director, 2020 Census Office

Illinois Department of Human Services

Kathleen Yang-Clayton

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration

Co-Principal Investigator, IDHS-UIC Census 2020 Program

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Moira Zellner

Associate Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Policy

Co-Principal Investigator, IDHS-UIC Census 2020 Program

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Audience Q&A will follow.

This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456).

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie O’Shea

kgauen3@uic.edu