Campus Conversation: The Illinois Census 2020 – Tuesday, March 3, from 12:30-1:45 p.m.
Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,
Please join us for the Campus Conversation taking place on Tuesday, March 3, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the Illinois Rooms, Student Center East. The title of this conversation is What’s Going on and Why? The Illinois Census 2020.
This conversation will feature brief presentations and discussion by:
Marishonta Wilkerson
Statewide Census Director, 2020 Census Office
Illinois Department of Human Services
Kathleen Yang-Clayton
Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration
Co-Principal Investigator, IDHS-UIC Census 2020 Program
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Moira Zellner
Associate Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Policy
Co-Principal Investigator, IDHS-UIC Census 2020 Program
College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs
Audience Q&A will follow.
This conversation will also be streamed live on UIC’s YouTube channel.
I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.
Sincerely,
Susan Poser
Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs
This event is wheelchair accessible and will be live captioned. If you require an additional accommodation, please contact Kelcie O’Shea (kgauen3@uic.edu or 312-413-3456).
