Campus crime prevention: e-scooters

Due to a recent rise in the theft of e-scooters on campus and in the city of Chicago, we are asking members of the UIC community to be especially mindful when using and securing e-scooters and bicycles.

When using an e-scooter, please obey all laws and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

After finishing your ride, be sure to lock your e-scooter to a bike rack or other fixed object that is outside of the sidewalk or other pedestrian paths.

We are also strongly encouraging you to register your e-scooter and bicycles with the UIC Police as part of our Bicycle/e-scooter Registration program. This program helps to facilitate the return of property if and when it is recovered. You can learn more about the program on the Bicycle/e-scooter Registration webpage. As a reminder, UIC policy prohibits the use of e-scooters on campus.

Finally, if you see suspicious activity around a bike rack or an e-scooter, please contact UIC Police immediately. As always, if you see something, please say something!

If you have questions or concerns, please email uicpd@uic.edu.

