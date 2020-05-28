Campus Parking Update

Dear faculty, staff and student employees,

To support the UIC campus with its recovery efforts, free parking in designated campus parking facilities will be extended through June 30, 2020. As in previous months, there will be no payroll deductions for parking during this period.

Parking fees will resume in July. We will announce the details for parking services no later than June 15th.

If you have questions or need more information, please email parking@uic.edu.

We appreciate all you are doing to support UIC’s mission during these challenging times and hope you will find this new parking program useful as we prepare for the resumption of on-site operations.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services