Campus road closures for Chicago Marathon

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, and part of the route will impact the UIC campus. Streets on the marathon route include:

East side of campus

Halsted Street between Jackson Boulevard and Taylor Street.

Taylor Street between Halsted Street and Loomis Avenue.

UIC School of Law

State Street between Grand Avenue and Jackson Boulevard.

Jackson Boulevard between State Street and LaSalle Street.

Road closures are expected to be in place by 7 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen by the end of the day. During the marathon, all vehicular access to the marathon route will be restricted. Access to Parking Lot 4 and the Halsted Street Parking Structure via Halsted Street will be limited during marathon hours.

If you are planning to visit the east side of campus or the law school Sunday, please be aware of these road closures. We also recommend that you consider alternate routes or modes of transportation and exercise caution when in these areas.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email planning@uic.edu.

Thank you for your cooperation during this annual event.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu