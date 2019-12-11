Campus Safety and Security Update

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

Two weeks ago, we announced security enhancements to provide 24/7 parking garage security patrols through the end of the semester. We have heard from many of you on our campus and we will continue to provide these around-the-clock enhancements in all campus parking garages indefinitely. We will also continue the extended operating hours of the outside security positions daily from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

At last week’s UIC Senate Meeting, Chancellor Amiridis called for the creation of a Task Force comprised of faculty, staff and students to make recommendations for how we can best address and communicate issues pertaining to safety on campus. In an effort to foster continued dialogue and productive discussion around campus safety, we will also host an open forum when everyone returns to campus in January. The announcement for the date and location will be sent early next semester.

We care about your safety. I encourage you to take time over winter break to become familiar with the UIC SAFE mobile app and learn about the many free safety resources available to our campus community to help protect each of you while you are on campus or in our surrounding neighborhoods.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services