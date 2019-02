Students, faculty and staff:

As you know, the safety of students, faculty and staff is a high priority at UIC. With the new class schedule grid on the east side of campus that went into effect last semester, we have adjusted our safety measures on the east campus to include extra visible contract security. They are posted in visible locations and are being used as a visual deterrent and an extra set of eyes and ears during the evening hours. We are planning to implement these same safety measures with contract security on the west side of campus in April of this year.

As a reminder, you should always consider safety when walking anywhere, but in the evening, it is particularly important to focus on your personal safety. The UIC campus has many facilities and services to enhance the safety of our campus community including:

We monitor and repair the exterior lighting around the classrooms and lecture centers to ensure that all lights are operating and adequately bright.

The UIC Police Department conduct walk-throughs of campus buildings in an effort to be pro-active with identifying security needs.

The UIC Police Department has increased the number of sworn police officers on staff.

We have doubled our Student Patrol from 20 to 40, as an additional security measure.

Student Patrol operates 7 days a week from 6:30 a.m.-11 p.m. They are assigned to specific buildings and conduct foot patrols in buildings, parking lots and on the perimeter of the campus. While walking through buildings, student patrols work in pairs to check bathrooms and study areas.

Police officers pay special attention to the buildings with evening courses and our dispatch center monitors the cameras in those areas.

A police officer is posted on the Peoria Street Bridge to monitor activity on the bridge and on the CTA platform.

We offer a safe walk service. Any student, staff or faculty member can call 312-996-2830 if they do not feel safe getting to their campus destination.

UIC Night Ride is a transportation service for employees and students within a designated area, 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, including holidays. A UIC i-card is required. Students can use their NetID and password to create an account and use the TransLoc Rider app to request shuttles and track them. 312-996-2842.

When navigating the campus at night there are steps you can take to enhance your personal safety, including:

Be aware of your surroundings and identify the safest route to your destination.

Always avoid walking alone.

Become familiar with the campus and the neighborhood and know how to navigate it safely.

Walk on well-lit sidewalks and pathways.

Do not use headphones or earbuds while walking; music can be a distraction from hearing an individual or a group approaching from behind.

Stay sober. Those who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol can be more vulnerable to would-be thieves or predators.

Be careful about posting your location on social media and consider disabling the geolocation function.

Whether you live on or off campus, it is important to remember to lock doors and windows when you are away.

Always have a charged cell phone and emergency cash.

Always have emergency contacts on you or in your mobile device.

These tips are just some of the steps to take when you are on and around campus. It’s important to always have a plan and to let a friend or family member know your schedule.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services