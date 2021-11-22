Campus safety update

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Ensuring the safety of every member of the campus community is of primary importance to UIC leadership. In that spirit, I want to remind the campus community of the ongoing actions we are taking to make sure that our students and employees continue to be safe on campus.

UIC Police continuously patrols the campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with special attention being given to the hospital, clinics, parking facilities and residence halls. In addition, there will be an added police presence at times when regular shift changes occur at the hospital to prevent crimes of opportunity that can occur when people leave campus buildings or are getting a ride. UIC Police also continues to work closely with the Chicago Police Department to monitor crime across UIC campuses.

If you have not already downloaded the UIC Safe App, we strongly encourage you to do so. This free security tool provides you with added safety on campus by allowing you to share your location and providing direct access to UIC Police and first responders in the event of an emergency. You can download the app using the links below:

As a reminder, walking safety escorts are available 24/7 and Night Ride transportation services are available seven days a week, 365 days a year, between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the Chicago campus.

Employees who work on the second or third shifts and presently park in a remote lot may contact Parking Services at 312-413-5800 to request a parking assignment in one of our parking structures or a closer lot.

We all have a role to play in keeping UIC safe. UIC Police recommends the following safety practices:

Report crime promptly to police at call 312-355-5555 for emergencies or 312-996-2830 for non-emergencies.

Be aware of your surroundings. Use all your senses to be alert for danger, and when walking alone, don’t wear headphones or earbuds.

Don’t carry large sums of money or display valuables in public.

Always use safe internet shopping practices.

Use the UIC Police Station front lobby as a Safe Exchange Zone to carry out legal swaps, sales or purchases on campus, as well as make child custody exchanges. The Safe Exchange Zone is clearly marked in the first-floor lobby of the UIC Police Station.

Have keys ready and in your hand for immediate use when returning home.

Don’t resist an armed robber. Hand over whatever is demanded quickly and quietly.

We will continue to refine our safety plans and practices over the coming weeks and will keep you informed about our efforts.

Sincerely,

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services